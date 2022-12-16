In a nod to Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey," viewers got a first look at Greta Gerwig's vision for her upcoming film, "Barbie."

A group of young girls are playing with dolls in a barren, desert landscape, as a voiceover reads, "From the beginning of time, since the first little girl existed, there have been dolls."

Richard Strauss' song "Also Sprach Zarathustra" then kicks in, giving a full, hilarious nod to the iconic 1968 film.

"But the dolls have always and forever baby dolls, until..." the voiceover trails off.

The girls stare up at the sun, and instead of Kubrick's black monolith, a larger-than-life, plastic and fantastic Barbie appears.

A group of girls look at a larger-than-life Barbie doll in the trailer for the film. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Robbie pulls down her shades, gives a smile and a wink, and one of the girls chucks her now-useless baby doll far, far away.

The trailer cuts to a dance tune, and gives split second views of Barbie looking out and waving to Barbieland, and the iconic doll dancing with friends on a dance floor.

Issa Rae, who plays another Barbie, is also seen sporting a pink jumpsuit and jumping up and down.

The trailer also shows two bronzed and beautiful Ken dolls, Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu, dancing and appearing to play sports with friends.

Barbie looks out and waves in the trailer for the 2023 film. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Liu hailed the film as "wild" and "unique" in an interview with GQ UK, adding he knew almost nothing about the film when he agreed to audition.

During a call with Liu's entire team, a junior agent then described the script as one of the best he's ever read. "He literally said this verbatim," Liu told GQ UK. "He was like, 'If I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the 'Barbie' script. I really think you should do it.'"

In addition to Robbie, Gosling, Rae and Liu, the star-studded cast also includes Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Jamie Demetriou, Rhea Perlman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Ary, Hari Nef and Scott Evans.

Barbie winks and claps while on the dance floor. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

While the plot of the movie is still under wraps, Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter that "Barbie" will be "the thing you didn’t know you wanted."

She added, "Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different."

Fans spotted Robbie and Gosling rollerblading in matching neon costumes around Venice Beach, California, in June, but fans will have to wait until next summer to see the movie in full for themselves.

"Barbie" premieres in theaters on July 21, 2023.