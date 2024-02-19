BAFTA responds to criticism over how it handled Matthew Perry's death in 2024 ceremony

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts is speaking out after the organization was criticized for failing to include Matthew Perry during the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards, also known as the BAFTAs.

Perry was not included during the in memoriam segment of the ceremony, which took place Feb. 18, leading to backlash from people on X and prompting BAFTA to comment on the omission.

“Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year’s TV Awards ceremony,” the organization wrote on X, while sharing a link to a memoriam section on its website for stars who’ve died, including Perry. There is no date yet announced for the TV ceremony.

TODAY.com has reached out to BAFTA for comment on the matter, but has not yet heard back.

Perry, who was acknowledged during the in memoriam segment at last month's Emmy Awards, died last October at the age of 54 from acute effects of ketamine after he was found in a jacuzzi in his California home.

While he is best known for his portrayal of sarcastic Chandler Bing on the legendary sitcom “Friends,” he did star in several movies, including “17 Again,” “Fools Rush In,” “The Whole Nine Yards” and its sequel “The Whole Ten Yards.”

“Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham performed Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” during the ceremony, while pictures of stars who died over the last year were shown.

Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek in the romantic comedy "Fools Rush In." Getty Images

While BAFTA said it will include him in the TV ceremony, several fans on X were still disappointed.

@BAFTA Matthew Perry made plenty of films e.g The Whole Nine Yards. That was a poor decision," one person wrote.

"Shockingly bad BAFTA! Matthew was a film actor too! Sort it out!!!," someone else commented.

"No mention of Matthew Perry in the #BAFTAs memorial?! Bad form @BAFTA," raged another person.

"Shocking omission of Matthew Perry in memoriam section tonight — yes he was famous for a tv show but he was also a movie actor…poor show #BAFTAs," another person wrote.