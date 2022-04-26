Bad Bunny will be Marvel's first Latino hero in 'El Muerto' film

Bad Bunny is about to make history.

On Monday, Sony Pictures announced that the rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is going to star in the upcoming Marvel movie "El Muerto," a Spider-Man spinoff. Bad Bunny will be the first Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie.

The news dropped at Sony’s panel at CinemaCon, an event for movie theater owners, where Bad Bunny made a surprise appearance.

Bad Bunny attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

According to Variety, the rapper told the crowd, “To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible .. so exciting."

The news of the movie also marks the character El Muerto as the first Latin superhero to get their own film.

“@sanbenito aka Bad Bunny will star as @Marvel‘s El Muerto, becoming the first Latinx character to lead a Marvel live action film,” the official Twitter account for CinemaCon shared.

In "El Muerto," Bad Bunny will star as El Muerto, aka Juan Carlos Estrada Sanchez, a wrestler who gains superhuman powers through his mask. In past comic narratives, he starts out as Spider-Man's foe, but the duo eventually team ups to fight El Muerto's mentor, El Dorado.

In another tweet, CinemaCon said that “El Muerto” is expected to hit theaters January 12, 2024.

Spider-Man perched atop a light in Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Courtesy Sony Pictures

"El Muerto" will be Sony's latest action-packed film that will help to build out the Spider-Man universe.

In the past, Sony has teamed up with Marvel to produce the three Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland — including the recent blockbuster "Spider Man: No Way Home" — and they have also distributed 2018's "Venom" that marked the first film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.