Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and more ‘Back to the Future’ stars reunite: ‘My favorite people’

It felt like 1985 all over again when the cast of “Back to the Future” reunited over the weekend.

Film stars Michael J. Fox and Lea Thompson shared photos and videos on Instagram of the cast at the Fan Expo Portland convention in Portland, Oregon.

“Wow honestly had the best time today with my #bttf family,” Thompson captioned a carousel of pictures and clips.

She shared a selfie of her with Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Thomas F. Wilson, as well as another photo of the quartet.

“Look who’s here,” she said in one video with her and Lloyd. “Look what the cat dragged in.”

“Yup,” he replied.

“Love you,” she said as they gave each other a squeeze.

Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson and Thomas F. Wilson were together again! @lea_thompson via Instagram

Thompson also had a moment with Wilson.

“My favorite, favorite guy ever,” she said.

“I love this lady. It’s so great to see you,” he replied. “You’re so fabulous.”

“I’m a butthead, right?” she said, alluding to how his character in the movie, Biff, would call people that.

Michael J. Fox and Lea Thompson share a laugh. @lea_thompson via Instagram

“You are a butthead,” he replied. “I’ve never done it to you, I’ve never done it to you.”

Wilson then went into character.

“Hello? Anybody home?” he said, tapping her head like Biff would do to Marty’s dad, George, in “Back to the Future.”

“Think, Lea, think,” he added, while kissing her head as she laughed.

Fox also shared some photos from the event, including a picture of him, Lloyd, Thompson and Wilson.

Lea Thompson and Thomas F. Wilson snap a selfie. @lea_thompson via Instagram

“I love being at these FanExpo events and seeing some of my favorite people like Lea, Tom, Chris and all you #bttf heads. Heavy,” he wrote on his Instagram stories, alluding to his character Marty’s penchant for saying “heavy” when things blew his mind.

"Back to the Future" remains one of the most popular and enduring '80s movies decades later, spawning a pair of sequels. It also became the basis for an upcoming Broadway show opening this summer.

The "Back to the Future" stars have been known to get together, too. Fox and Lloyd turned out for New York Comic Con last October and attended Washington, D.C.’s Awesome Con in 2021. Several of the film’s stars also appeared in a Zoom reunion with Josh Gad during the pandemic in 2020.