“Back to Black,” the Amy Winehouse biopic directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, brings the life of the neo-soul icon to the big screen nearly 13 years after her death.

Marisa Abela stars as Winehouse, charting the singer-songwriter’s rise to fame, the ill-fated romance that inspired much of her work and her struggles with alcoholism, drug addiction and bulimia.

Featuring a cast that might make you do a double take, the film stars Abela alongside Jack O’Connell, Lesley Manville, Ansu Kabia and more. Get a peek at their side-by-side images below before you see the movie, which hits theaters today.

Amy Winehouse/Marisa Abela

Left: Amy Winehouse performs live at the Festival Internacional de Benicàssim on July 22, 2007, in Benicassim, Spain. Right: Marisa Abela stars in "Back to Black" (2024). Getty Images, Focus Features

Not only does Abela capture Winehouse’s distinctive appearance in “Back to Black,” but the “Barbie” and “Industry” star channels the London-born singer’s vocal stylings by belting out all the beloved songs herself in the film.

At 27, Abela is now the same age the six-time Grammy winner was when she died of alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011.

Blake Fielder-Civil/Jack O’Connell

Left: Blake Fielder-Civil, then-husband of singer Amy Winehouse, arrives at the Court of Appeals to appeal against his 27-month jail sentence, Nov. 24, 2008, in London, England. Right: Jack O'Connell stars in "Back to Black" (2024). Getty Images, Focus Features

Blake Fielder-Civil was Winehouse’s husband from 2007 to 2009, though for most of the final year of their marriage, he was imprisoned after assaulting a pub landlord. Intense and drug-fueled, their relationship was a turbulent one.

Jack O’Connell, the 33-year-old star of “This Is England,” “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” and “Ferrari,” plays Fielder-Civil in the film.

Mitch Winehouse/Eddie Marsan

Left: Amy Winehouse and her father, Mitch Winehouse, pose outside City Burlesque on Oct. 7, 2010, in London. Right: Marisa Abela and Eddie Marsan star in "Back to Black" (2024). FilmMagic, Focus Features

Another man who played a major role in Winehouse’s life was her father, former taxi driver Mitch Winehouse, who passed on his love of music to his daughter.

“Sherlock Holmes” and “The World’s End” actor Eddie Marsan, 55, takes on the role of the family patriarch.

Janis Winehouse-Collins/Juliet Cowan

Left: Amy Winehouse and mother Janis Winehouse-Collins at the 53rd Ivor Novello Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel on May 22, 2008, in London. Right: Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse and Juliet Cowan as Janis Winehouse-Collins. Getty Images, Focus Features

Janis Winehouse-Collins, mother of the “Rehab” singer, divorced Mitch when their daughter was just 9 years old. Though she navigated physical difficulties after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2003, the former pharmacist always made a point of showing up for Amy’s big events.

Belfast-born Juliet Cowan, 49, plays the role. Her past credits include the 2023 film “Falling Into Place” and the TV series “Brassic,” “Culprits” and “The Power.”

Cynthia Winehouse/Lesley Manville

Left: Amy Winehouse arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court, in west London, on March 17, 2009. Amy got a 'Cynthia' tattoo on her right arm to honor her paternal grandmother. Right: Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse and Lesley Manville as Amy's grandmother, Cynthia Winehouse. AFP-Getty Images, Focus Features

Of all her family members, Amy was said to be closest to her paternal grandmother, Cynthia Winehouse, a bond that was permanently inked onto the performer’s right arm. Cynthia died of lung cancer in 2006. When Amy died, she requested their ashes be mixed together, according to CBC News.

Film, stage and screen veteran Lesley Manville, the 68-year-old who plays Princess Margaret in the sixth season of “The Crown,” portrays Cynthia in “Back to Black.”

Nick Shymansky/Sam Buchanan

Left: Nick Shymansky. Right: Sam Buchanan attends the world premiere of "Back to Black" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 8, 2024, in London. Getty Images, WireImage

Nick Shymansky served as Amy’s manager from 1999 until 2006. He oversaw the release of her first album, “Frank,” in 2003.

Sam Buchanan (“The Power,” “Such Brave Girls”) makes his feature film debut as Shymansky in “Back to Black.”

Raye Cosbert/Ansu Kabia

Left: Raye Cosbert attends the 2013 Amy Winehouse Foundation Inspiration Awards and Gala on March 21, 2013, in New York. Right: Ansu Kabia attends the "Miss Scarlet & the Duke" world premiere TV screening at in London on Dec. 3, 2019. WireImages, Getty Images

Concert promoter Raye Cosbert made the move to management when Amy hired him in 2006, following her break with Shymansky, just as her career exploded with the release of “Back to Black.”

Ansu Kabia, from the series “Miss Scarlet & the Duke,” plays the part of Cosbert in the film.