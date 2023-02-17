Austin Butler gets emotional remembering his late mom: ‘I live this life for both of us’

If Austin Butler’s mother could see him now.

Butler took home a Golden Globe in January for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic “Elvis,” and now he’s up for a best actor Academy Award for the same role in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film.

In a Sunday Sitdown interview with Willie Geist, airing in full this weekend on Sunday TODAY, Butler, 31, talked about his Hollywood experience, particularly after the death of his mother, Lori, and said that if she was still alive, she would be “very proud” of all that he's achieved.

“She sacrificed so much,” he said. “She quit her job to drive me to auditions, and drive me to acting class. And she’d wait outside and then drive all the way back down to Orange County.

“And also, when she was in high school she wanted to be an actor, so I think I’m sort of getting to live this life for both of us in that way,” Butler continued. “And she was my best friend. So I think she’d be happy.”

SUNDAY TODAY WITH WILLIE GEIST -- Pictured: Austin Butler on February 19, 2023. Nathan Congleton / NBC

During a January actor roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter, Butler noted that his mom was the one who got him into acting and because of her, he “started falling in love with the craft."

As a kid, Butler landed roles in “Zoey 101,” “iCarly,” “Hannah Montana,” “Wizards of Waverly Place” and more. But after his mom's death in September 2014 from cancer, he started to doubt whether acting was the right fit for him as he started to take on different roles in his 20s.

"After my mom passed away, I’d never experienced pain like that before, and I started to question. Suddenly I was around doctors and people that were hurting a lot in hospitals, and I thought, ‘Is acting a noble profession? Should I be doing this or should I give myself in some way that can help people who are dealing with cancer or something like that?’" he said.

Butler said that he would "go home and cry every night" and he began "sinking into a deeper and deeper depression." It wasn't until Butler made his Broadway debut starring alongside Denzel Washington in 2018's “The Iceman Cometh” that he started to love his career again.

Austin Butler in "Elvis." Alamy

"That’s the moment that changed my career," he said.

To pay homage to his mom, Butler told The New York Times in May that he got a small “27” tattoo on his left wrist because it was her lucky number.

“She lit up every room, and she was so vibrant,” Butler said in his Sunday Sitdown. “There are so many things (where) I just go, ‘I want to make her proud.’ I want to let her live through me and the lessons that she taught me.’”