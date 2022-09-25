Ashton Kutcher jokes Mila Kunis ‘basically’ made the same movie as him and Natalie Portman

It’s an Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman reunion.

The actors and former co-stars teamed up for Kutcher’s marathon training series “Our Future Selves” with Peloton, where they reflected on their 2011 rom-com “No Strings Attached.” In a clip shared on social media, Kutcher joked that his wife, Mila Kunis, basically made the same movie as he and Portman did.

“I think the first time we really started hanging out is when we shot ‘No Strings’ together,” Kutcher said to Portman, as the two ran on treadmills together.

“Who would’ve thought 20 years later, we’d be on a Peloton together?” Portman replied, with Kutcher adding, “Wait, it’s also weird because my wife was shooting basically the same movie called ‘Friends With Benefits.’”

“No Strings Attached” was released in January 2011 and followed Portman and Kutcher as two friends who decide to make their friendship physical, with no fighting, jealousy or expectations as long as they don’t fall in love with one another.

Kunis, meanwhile, co-starred alongside Justin Timberlake in “Friends With Benefits,” which was released in July 2011. The film follows two friends who begin mixing friendship with pleasure — which is a similar plot to Kutcher and Portman’s rom-com.

Both films were pretty successful at the box office and brought in similar numbers. “No Strings Attached” made $149,228,077 worldwide on a $25 million budget, while “Friends With Benefits” made $149,542,245 on a $35 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo.

“Yes, and Mila and I had just shot ‘Black Swan’ together right before,” Portman continued in the clip. “So we were all making out with each other.” Portman and Kunis share a kiss in the 2010 thriller about a competitive ballerina.

However, it should be noted that in 2011 Kutcher was married to Demi Moore. The couple finalized their divorce in 2013.

Kutcher and Kunis, who originally met on the set of “That ‘70s Show,” have been married since July 2015 and share two children together; Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5.

Last month, the couple made each other laugh as they took the viral relationship challenge quiz on social media. The two closed their eyes as they answered questions about their private life together in a video Kutcher posted on Instagram.

“Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late. But it made us laugh,” Kutcher wrote in his caption.