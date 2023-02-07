Ashton Kutcher reacts to becoming a meme on the red carpet with Reese Witherspoon

Ashton Kutcher is addressing the red carpet photos of himself and Reese Witherspoon that fans — and his wife — have described as, at minimum, awkward.

Kutcher, who stars in the new romantic comedy "Your Place or Mine" along with Witherspoon, spoke out about the photos in a clip from the "Chicks in the Office" podcast posted on Instagram.

"All right, here's the thing: If I put my arm around her and was like, all friendly with her, I'd be having an affair with her. The rumor would be that I'm having an affair with her," Kutcher said. "If I stand next to her, I put my hands in my pockets, so there's no chance that can be the rumor. The rumor is we don't like each other."

"Reese and I are really good friends. We're really close. I don't have to defend that," Kutcher continued, holding back laughter.

Fans started noticing the pair's awkward red carpet energy, and the memes even made their way to Kutcher's wife, Mila Kunis.

"She texted Reese and I together," Kutcher explained. "She's like, 'Guys, you gotta, like act like you like each other.' And I'm like, 'What's going on?'"

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon at the photocall for Netflix's "Your Place or Mine" on Jan. 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

Witherspoon shared a similar story on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Feb. 6.

"She even emailed us last night," Witherspoon said of Kunis. "She goes, 'You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.' ... It’s just fun ‘cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other 'cause I've loved her for so long."

In the end, Kutcher chalked up the photos to the length of time the pair spend posing on red carpets.

"Look at the camera. Got it. OK, are we done? Awesome. For like 20 minutes," Kutcher said of the red carpet environment. "If you're going to tell me in that entire 20-minute period, at one point, you're not going to have an awkward face on, then you're better than I am. And I'm cool with that."

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon at the "Your Place or Mine" New York screening on Feb. 06, 2023, in NYC. Noam Galai / Getty Images for Netflix

The duo seemed to work on their appearance at their latest red carpet, however — Kutcher had his arm around Witherspoon as she sported a huge grin at a film screening on Feb. 6.

"Your Place or Mine" premieres Feb. 10 on Netflix.