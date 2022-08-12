Ashton Kutcher reveals Mila Kunis’ reaction to his mustache for ‘Vengeance’ role

Ashton Kutcher sports a unique look in his new movie, “Vengeance,” but it’s one that his wife, Mila Kunis, can get used to.

Kutcher has a pencil thin mustache in the flick, which he says he wore on purpose after realizing he was in the same vein as a popular “Dukes of Hazzard” character.

“This character, when I first saw it, it was like, ‘This is interesting.’ And he kind of had this Boss Hogg vibe to him,” he told guest host David Alan Grier on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night.

“But then I remembered there was this character and I don’t remember if it was like ‘Cannonball Run’ or ‘Smokey and the Bandit.’ But the cop was the bad guy. He had this pencil thin mustache. And I was like, ‘All right. I think this guy’s got this like,’ it’s like this air of sophistication.”

While the jury is out whether moviegoers like the distinctive mustache, Kutcher said Kunis had quite the reaction.

“And then my wife had to deal with it. And that was all fun,” he said.

Ashton Kutcher rocks a mustache in "Vengeance." Focus Features

Kutcher, with a big cowboy hat, said his character had a "Boss Hogg vibe" to him. YouTube

Grier alluded to the time Kunis wouldn’t let Kutcher go to outer space, but Kutcher said it was worth it because he didn’t have to ditch his hairy upper lip.

“Yeah, but I got to keep the mustache, as long as I want,” he said.

The mustache is a different look for Kutcher and that seems to be just fine for Kunis.

“We’ve been together for seven years, so when I brought home the mustache she was like, ‘Oh, it’s a different guy,’” he said.