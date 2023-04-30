Arnold Schwarzenegger gave the sweetest review for his son-in-law Chris Pratt's latest film

Arnold Schwarzenegger is giving his son-in-law, Chris Pratt, a major shout out on social media, praising his performance in the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” movie.

On April 27, Pratt, who leads the adventure flick as Star-Lord, attended the premiere for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, along with the rest of the cast. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which hits theaters on May 5, will be the third and final installment in one of Marvel’s most beloved franchises.

Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Baby Groot and the rest of the guardians have fans all over the world, including fellow actor and former California governor, Schwarzenegger.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Mario Tama/Marvel-Disney / Getty Images/AP

“The Terminator” star, who enjoyed an advanced screening of the movie, tweeted the sweetest review for Pratt a day after the premiere.

“I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW,” the 75-year-old gushed in a tweet on April 28. “@prattprattpratt, you crushed it.”

Schwarzenegger continued to praise Pratt and the conclusion to the trilogy. He wrote, “A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you.”

He wasn’t the only Schwarzenegger who took time to celebrate Pratt on social media. “Proud wifey” Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, who married the action star in 2019, also penned a supportive message.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt pose for photos at the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

She uploaded a slideshow to Instagram on April 28 of the couple attending the red carpet event together, including two pictures of the pair smiling together. In one short clip, the two shared a quick kiss and in another Pratt joined his co-stars on stage before the screening began.

In the caption, Schwarzenegger Pratt wrote, “Proudest wifey alert ! Laughed and cried last and watched my husband in awe of his journey with this amazing movie and group of people who all have such deep love and respect for one another. Such a beautiful thing to see. ”

The author and mom of two added, “This movie is exceptional. Can’t wait for everyone to see it May 5!” and included a black heart emoji.

Pratt shared highlights from the unforgettable evening on his Instagram page, as well. In his video, the actor posed with fans and his wife as Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” played in the background.

Next to the video, he thanked director and writer James Gunn for creating the film and all the fans for their support since the first movie debuted in 2014.

“I intentionally waited to watch the completed film until I was at the premiere surrounded by friends, family and fans. All I can say is WOW!” he said in the caption.

The 43-year-old actor always takes time to honor his family, both on and off the screen. In 2021, he gave a slight nod to his father-in-law in his Amazon Prime movie “The Tomorrow War.” The sci-fi film features Pratt, who plays a soldier trying to save the world from aliens, saying, “I will be back.” The line was similar to Schwarzenegger’s famous “I’ll be back” from “The Terminator” films.

Pratt spoke about preparing Schwarzenegger to hear his take on the quote during a 2021 interview with “New York Live.”

At the time, Pratt said Schwarzenegger had not seen the entire film, but he did watch the trailer.

“I showed it in front of the whole family and I said, ‘I do have a line. I say, I will be back,’” he recalled. He then told the Austria native, “‘And you’ll see it just pales in comparison to anytime you’ve ever delivered that iconic line.’”

He humbly told the interviewer, “I’m just saying it like a guy who’s going into the room. There’s nothing iconic about it.”

Pratt also revealed that his father-in-law frequently recites the well-known line and other dialogue from his films.

“He does it all the time, too,” Pratt shared in the interview. “He’ll say lines from his movies and stuff. He’ll walk out and be like, ‘I’ll be back.’”