Ariana Grande shares loving message to her younger self on her 30th birthday: ‘Never been prouder’

Ariana Grande is singing praises to her younger self on her milestone birthday.

On June 26, the “Positions” singer and former Nickelodeon actor celebrated her 30th birthday with a post on Instagram featuring a throwback photo and a sweet caption.

“hbd, tiny! I trust you implicitly & have never been prouder of you,” the singer captioned the post, which featured an old photo of herself dressed up as Dorothy Gale, the protagonist of “The Wizard of Oz.”

“Happy birthday babylove, it is a joy to be in yours life at this moment in time,” actor Cynthia Erivo wrote in the post’s comment section. “May the light you experience from the growth you have allowed yourself keep growing and glowing!! I love you, here’s to many more years my love.”

Grande’s fans have eagerly anticipated her performance alongside Erivo in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical “Wicked,” which is set to be released Nov. 27, 2024.

In 2021, it was announced that Erivo and Grande would act as co-stars in the new feature. Grande will take on the role of Glinda Upland — a portrayal of the 1939 "Wizard of Oz" character “Glinda the Good Witch,” who acted as a guide to Dorothy, played by Judy Garland. Erivo, who starred in “The Color Purple” on Broadway from 2015 to 2017, will star as the other lead role, Elphaba.

Grande’s previous post on Instagram was in April and teased a photo of her performance in the two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical.

In January, Grande delighted fans when she sang a rendition of “Over the Rainbow” on camera and shared the video on TikTok.

“Wanted to sing ... a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not ‘Ozian’ at the moment,” she captioned the post at the time in reference to the citizens of the Land of Oz first featured in L. Frank Baum’s 1900 classic novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

“Wicked” is based on Gregory Maguire’s “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West” which first hit shelves in 1995 and was inspired both by Baum’s novel and the 1939 movie from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.