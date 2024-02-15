Anya Taylor-Joy confirms ‘Dune: Part Two’ role at London premiere

As if the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” couldn’t get any more star-studded, Anya Taylor-Joy has joined the ensemble.

In the days leading up to the film’s world premiere in London on Thursday, rumors began recirculating online that Taylor-Joy would play a role in the film led by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Overnight, there was a flurry of activity on Film Twitter when fans noticed that Letterboxd featured “Dune: Part Two” among the list of films starring Taylor-Joy. The credit has since been removed, but screenshots continued to circulate.

Variety can confirm that it’s true: Taylor-Joy makes an appearance in “Dune,” playing a major character from the franchise that we won’t spoil here. And to top it all off, the Emmy-nominated and SAG- and Golden Globe-winning actor made a shock appearance at the London premiere, posing on the sand duned red carpet with her fashion-forward cast mates.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the World Premiere of "Dune: Part Two" on Feb. 15, 2024. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Taylor-Joy’s surprise casting adds to the film’s stacked roster of stars, as Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub and Christopher Walken join the franchise. Returning from the first installment are Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.

As for Taylor-Joy, 2024 was already primed to be a big year considering her starring role in Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated action movie “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” which races into theaters on May 24. The film’s first trailer was unveiled at CCXP, Brazil’s biggest Comic-Con event, last fall. The clip sees “The Queens Gambit” and “The Menu” star shaving her head to take on the role of Imperator Furiosa — the fierce war captain that Charlize Theron played in the 2015 action film — and follows the character as she comes into her own after being taken away from the Green Place of Many Mothers and is immersed into a sinister world.

“Dune: Part Two” hits theaters on March 1.

This story first appeared on Variety.com.