Nigerian ballet dancer Anthony Madu went viral for dancing in the rain. What came next was a story of resilience

Anthony makes the big leap to leave his family and go to a country he's never been to. But, as he takes on the new opportunity, there's one thing heavily weighing on his mind: how to make sure he doesn't let his parents down.

Once at Elmhurst, Anthony navigates a world where he attempts to assimilate and meet people who aren't familiar with his culture. Yet, he establishes sweet and supportive friendships — and there's even one moment when one of his classmates, in an attempt to relate to Anthony, tells him he likes Bob Marley and asks if the reggae music icon and activist is from Nigeria. Cultural differences aside, that doesn't stop Anthony from making connections and even going on a date with a classmate.

Anthony’s resilience and determination of becoming a professional ballet dancer are soon challenged when viewers discover that he has vision issues. During a dance class, Madu tells an instructor that he has trouble seeing and it's later reveale that he’s largely blind in his right eye.

Anthony tells TODAY.com that since he was little he couldn't see properly.

“I didn’t tell anyone at that point because it didn’t feel like I should tell anyone,” he says. He eventually told his mom and had his eyes checked. But, he says, “There wasn’t really anything to do about it” at the time until he went to the U.K.

His vision diagnosis shocked the directors, who learned of Anthony’s vision problems when he brought it up during filming.

“It was a shock to everyone, the filmmakers, the school, Anthony, his mom. No one saw that coming,” Benson says, with Ogens adding, “We found out when you find out as an audience member in the film ... We’re outside, we’re looking at the monitor in that ballet class where you see something going on with his eyes.”

Matthew Ogen, Anthony Madu and Joel Kachi Benson at D23 Expo. The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images

There is nothing doctors can do about Anthony's vision. However, his eyesight isn't expected to get worse, they say in the film. From there, Anthony gets additional assistance from dance instructors to work through his vision impairment.

“I didn’t give up then, so I don’t see why I should give up now,” Anthony says in the film.

The directors call Anthony “a resilient kid” following the revelations, noting that he “wasn’t going to give up dancing, his passion.” Had they sensed him not wanting to continue filming, they would have respected his decision. “But it was never a question for him,” says Ogens.