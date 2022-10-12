Anne Hathaway might not be her "The Devil Wears Prada" character, Andy Sachs, but they do have the same taste in fashion.

For New York Fashion Week, Hathaway wore an outfit that was eerily similar to Andy’s in “The Devil Wears Prada," and on the Wednesday episode of TODAY, she opened up about the fashion moment that has everyone talking.

Anne Hathaway's brown coat and turtleneck reminded many fans of her character's final outfit in "The Devil Wears Prada" (right). Rebecca Smeyne / WWD via Getty Images; AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

"It was by accident," she explained. "I was supposed to wear something else. The shoes didn't fit. This was the other outfit that came and then, my hairstylist was so lovely and I'd never worked with him before. He said, 'Oh, I know what to do.' And he threw my hair up in a ponytail. And I looked in the mirror and I thought, Oh, that's funny. I wonder if anybody will notice."

To her surprise, many people did notice. Her black turtleneck with a crocodile jacket looked a lot like the outfit that Andy wore at the end of the movie after she left her job at Runway.

In the movie, Hathaway donned a brown leather jacket with a black turtleneck, and her hair was in the same updo.

Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 show. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Michael Kors

"You looked good," Savanah Guthrie said of Hathaway's NYFW look.

"Thank you so much," the "Les Misérables" star replied.

During her interview, Hathaway also talked about her new movie, "Armageddon Time," and said that she channeled her mother when it came to her character's eyewear.

"I grew up in Brooklyn in the '80s. And so my mom was in Brooklyn. I'm playing a mother in Queens. But when they asked me what kind of eyeglasses my character wanted to wear, I knew exactly the ones," she said. "My mom wore these big tortoiseshell '80s glasses, and we hunted and hunted and hunted and then we found them."

Anne Hathaway stars as Esther Graff and Michael Banks Repeta as Paul Graff in director James Gray's "Armageddon Time." Courtesy of Focus Features

In the movie, Hathaway plays Esther Graff, a hardworking mother in the ‘80s who only wants the best for her son.

“Armageddon Time” is set to hit theaters on Nov. 4.