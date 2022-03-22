Angela Bassett says the 'Black Panther' sequel will 'top' the 1st film

Angela Bassett appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and briefly teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel.

When host Ellen DeGeneres asked Bassett if she could provide a few small details about the upcoming film, the actor initially replied, “Not one single thing.”

Bassett then praised writer and director Ryan Coogler, who will return for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and called him “the perfect leader.” She also confirmed that the follow-up movie will arrive in theaters in November 2022.

“It’s going to be amazing,” Bassett shared. “It’s going to top (the first) one.”

The “9-1-1” star playfully looked around and asked, “Marvel, can I say that?”

She quickly stopped herself from revealing any more information. The entire cast and Marvel executives have been tight-lipped when it comes to sharing the plot of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

In the first film, Bassett played Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and the mother of Chadwick Boseman’s character, T’Challa.

During her interview with DeGeneres, Bassett celebrated Boseman, who died from colon cancer in 2020.

“He was such an example, such a leader, an amazing talent — we all know that,” she said about the talented actor. “Big heart, great intellect and we just hope to raise his standard.”

Boseman led the 2018 movie, which became a global box office success and made $1.3 billion, according to Box Office Mojo. His character of Black Panther will not be recast in the new film.

In addition to Bassett, Letitia Wright will also reprise her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as the superhero’s younger sister, Shuri.

In November, Variety reported that the film’s production was temporarily paused as Wright recovered from an on-set injury and would resume early this year. The outlet later reported that they resumed filming in late January.

Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Florence Kasumba are also set to return for the sequel, according to Variety.