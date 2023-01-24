Angela Bassett reveals why her ‘Black Panther’ role was a lifetime achievement

Over the course of Angela Bassett’s career, the actor has had a number of acclaimed and award-winning roles. She's earned an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe for her portrayal as Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” been praised with Emmy nominations for her “American Horror Story” characters and brought to life multiple strong and independent women including Rosa Parks.

But her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther” and its sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is one that is extra special for the actor.

“Queen Ramonda is a role that I always dreamt of playing, you know, the role of a queen,” Bassett told TODAY.com at the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles about how the role helped her grow as an actor. “I came up as a young person, an actor, not seeing that sort of representation out there. Having seen many queens on film, on stage, but none that looked quite like me.”

Bassett as Queen Ramonda Marvel Studios

“So it just means so much to have a dream and to live and stay true to your craft and to yourself, (and) for it to come to be,” she added, before praising the entire “Black Panther” team. “I worked with the most amazing people who are excellent in every way. Every department, from (director) Ryan Coogler to across the board, everyone brought (something special) to the project.”

The actor said that experience “solidified” the fact that “we are awesome, we can do great work and enjoy one another and we can march forward.”

“Even in the face of adversity and loss, we can make something beautiful,” she added, noting the tragic and unexpected death of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 from colon cancer.

Angela Bassett attends the BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for BAFTA

Bassett is currently nominated for a BAFTA Award for best actress in a supporting role for her work on the Marvel sequel, as well as a received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination in the same category. She kicked off the new year with a Golden Globe, taking the trophy in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category, and won best supporting actress at the Critics Choice Awards.

Bassett, who’s had a successful 35+ year career, also acknowledged that she, like actors Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh and Sheryl Lee Ralph are experiencing a new wave of success and praise from the public.

“We’re hearing some of that same old story from the other voices,” she said. “Most of it all its about resistance, resilience.”

Back in November, Bassett told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager Bush about how “fabulous” it feels to be in the current chapter of her career.

“It’s fabulous, it really is, especially, as you said, been here a long time, the longevity, the consistency, to be able to practice your craft and to have it be acknowledged and received in such a beautiful way…I’m really grateful,” she said, adding she was “staying in the moment” and enjoying it all.

On Jan. 24, Oscar nominations will be announced, with many hoping Bassett lands a nomination in the best supporting actress category for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” If she is nominated, it would mark the first-ever acting nomination for a Marvel film.