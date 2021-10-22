Alec Baldwin said Friday that his "heart is broken" and he is cooperating with law enforcement after authorities said he fired a prop weapon on the New Mexico set of the movie "Rust" and killed the director of photography.

In his first comments since the fatal incident, the actor expressed his remorse at the death of Halyna Hutchins, 42, and said he is in contact with her family.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted on Friday. "I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Baldwin, 63, fired a prop gun that killed Hutchins and also wounded director Joel Souza, 48, who was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday evening.