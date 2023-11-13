Adam Driver shut down an audience member’s question at the screening of “Ferrari” at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival.

“What do you think about [the] crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me,” the audience member asked Driver during the post-screening Q&A on Sunday. “What do you think?”

Driver simply replied, “F-- you, I don’t know? Next question.”

Driver attended the cinematography-oriented film festival to accept the Special EnergaCamerimage Award for an Actor, as well as introduce “Ferrari,” one of the entries in the Camerimage Main Competition.

Driver portrays Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann‘s biographical drama, which follows the life of the legendary sports-car magnate in 1957 as his company prepares to enter the Mille Miglia, a 100-mile, open-road motorsport race. Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gadon and Patrick Dempsey also star.

Back in October, Driver spoke to Variety about getting behind the wheel of a modified “open-wheel single seater” for the film, calling the experience “terrifying.”

“It teleports you back to the time and you realize if you turn left or right the wrong way, then you’re dead,” Driver told Variety at the “Ferrari” North American premiere at the New York Film Festival. “There’s at least seatbelts in the newer cars.”

Director Mann had several actors, including Driver, test drive contemporary Ferraris in pre-production.

“I wanted everybody to have an experience of driving these cars on a racetrack,” Mann told the audience at a morning NYFF press conference.

“Ferrari” races to theaters Dec. 25.