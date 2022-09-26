13 stars who’ve played Marilyn Monroe: From Mira Sorvino to Michelle Williams

There’s only one Marilyn Monroe.

But during her brief life, Monroe crafted such an unforgettable pop culture image, produced such an impressive body of work and navigated enough personal highs and tragic lows to inspire others to tell her story — again and again.

As such, there’s been a long list of stars who’ve copied her platinum blond locks and adopted her breathy voice in order to portray the Hollywood bombshell. The latest to do so is Ana de Armas, who recently earned an 11-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival for her performance in the fictionalized biopic “Blonde.”

Before watching that interpretation of the icon's life when it hits limited theaters September 23 or drops on Netflix September 28, take a look back at the some of the other talents who delivered their own takes on the incomparable woman.

Misty Rowe

Misty Rowe in "Goodbye, Norma Jean" (1976). Everett Collection

In 1976, Misty Rowe, took on the titular role in Larry Buchanan’s film “Goodbye, Norma Jean,” and it wouldn’t be the only time the actor channeled Monroe — for the very same director. Buchanan, a self-professed B-movie “schlockmeister,” also wrote, produced and directed 1989’s “Goodnight, Sweet Marilyn,” in which Rowe reprised the role.

Catherine Hicks

Catherine Hicks in “Marilyn: The Untold Story" (1980). Everett Collection

Catherine Hicks is best known for her role as mom Annie Camden in the long-running TV drama “7th Heaven,” but the only Emmy nomination she ever received (for outstanding lead actress) was for her turn as Monroe in the 1980 TV movie “Marilyn: The Untold Story.”

Theresa Russell

Theresa Russell in "Insignificance" (1985). Everett Collection

The 1985 alternative-history film “Insignificance” starred Theresa Russell as Monroe, more or less, though that’s not what her character was officially called. Russell was billed as The Actress, while her co-stars had similarly vague credits, including a Joe DiMaggio-like Gary Busey as The Baseball Player and a Albert Einstein-esque Michael Emil as The Professor.

Susan Griffiths

Susan Griffiths in "Marilyn and Me" (1991). Everett Collection

Susan Griffiths’ most notable turn as Marilyn Monroe was in the 1991 TV movie “Marilyn and Me,” a quasi-biopic that focused on an alleged affair between the superstar and writer Robert Slatzer. But that was far from Griffiths only time taking on the part. She made a career of playing Monroe or Monroe lookalikes from the 1980s to the 2010s, including roles in “Quantum Leap,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Time Cop” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Melody Anderson

Melody Anderson in "Marilyn & Bobby: Her Final Affair" (1993). Everett Collection

In 1993’s “Marilyn & Bobby: Her Final Affair,” Melody Anderson played Monroe in a fictionalized account of the star’s last year, 1962, when the 36-year-old star was rumored to have had a fling with then-U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino in “Norma Jean & Marilyn,” (1996). Everett Collection

Both Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd channeled the icon in HBO’s 1996 production “Norma Jean & Marilyn,” with Oscar winner Sorvino playing Monroe at the height of her career and Judd playing a younger version of her, before she took on her famous movie moniker.

Charlotte Sullivan

Charlotte Sullivan in "The Kennedys" (2011). Alamy

For Monroe’s brief storyline in the 2011 Reelz miniseries “The Kennedys,” Charlotte Sullivan played the “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” actor, who was seemingly obsessed with President John F. Kennedy in the plot.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams in "My Week With Marilyn" (2011). Alamy

Sullivan wasn’t the only star to channel Monroe in 2011. Michelle Williams also portrayed her in the feature film “My Week With Marilyn,” which focused on Monroe's life during the making of the 1957 film “The Prince and the Showgirl.” The role earned Williams a best actress Academy Award nomination.

Uma Thurman, Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty

Katharine McPhee and Meghan Hilty in "Smash" (2012). Alamy

Uma Thurman in "Smash," (2012). Alamy

While Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty and Uma Thurman played a trio of theater stars — Karen Cartwright, Ivy Lynn and Rebecca Duvall, respectively — in NBC’s 2012 musical drama series “Smash,” the common thread between them were their turns as the lead in the role-within-a-role production of “Bombshell.”

Kelli Garner

Kelli Garner in "The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe," (2015). Everett Collection

And then, in 2015, Kelli Garner starred as the leading lady in the “The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe,” a Lifetime miniseries based on J. Randy Taraborrelli’s bestseller about Monroe’s family relationships, a topic the Hollywood fixture rarely spoke of in real life.