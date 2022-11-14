‘A Christmas Story’ fans, here’s your chance to own Ralphie’s house

However, when entrepreneur Brian Jones bought the house on eBay in 2004 — sight unseen for $150,000, according to The New York Times — he painstakingly remodeled the house’s rooms to mirror the Christmas movie’s interior sets.

The sale includes a nearby museum devoted to the film. Courtesy A Christmas Story House & Museum

The house offers daily tours and themed overnight stays.

A nearby museum opened to the public in 2006, displaying a large collection of costumes and props from the holiday classic.

There’s much more to this unique listing than Ralphie Parker’s famous house. The Bumpus House next door, home to the Parkers' notorious neighbors, the Bumpuses, is also part of the listing (785 smelly hound dogs not included).

The multi-property compound for sale, which spans 1.3 acres, also includes a 4,000-square-foot gift shop across the street from the main house, as well as two empty lots, a parking area and an additional rental property.

The listing even includes a detached garage with a 1939 Ford LaFrance fire truck, “just like the one featured in the film,” the "Christmas Story" House and Museum said on its website.

Nearly 40 years after the original, a sequel, “A Christmas Story Christmas,” is coming on Nov. 17 on HBO Max, with Peter Billingsley returning as a grown-up Ralphie who heads home for the holidays, this time with children of his own.