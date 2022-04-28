The sequel to the steamy (and controversial) Netflix movie "365 Days" premiered on Netflix in April 2022.

Like its predecessor, "365 Days: This Day" follows the relationship between Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka), a Polish woman, and Don Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone), a Sicilian mafioso who, one movie later, has yet to learn how to smile.

The movies are adapted from bestselling novels by Blanka Lipińska, a Polish makeup artist-turned-author. Lipińska was inspired by “Fifty Shades of Grey" when writing the trilogy.

Given that there are three books, it follows that there will be three movies. Here's what we know about the future of the franchise.

The third '365 Days' movie has already been confirmed

When the cast reunited to film "365 Days: This Day" in the summer of 2021, author Lipińska posted a message on Instagram sharing that the franchise was confirmed to continue into a third movie, entitled "Next 365 Days."

"One thing remains the same in books and movies ... there will be sex, sex and even more sex," Lipińska wrote.

While a release date hasn't been announced, it could be around the corner. According to Deadline, and backed up by Lipińska's post, the second and third movie were filmed back-to-back in the summer of 2021.

'365 Days' 3 will be filmed in Sicily

The second movie was filmed between Poland and Sicily, where Laura and Massimo are from.

Given that they were filmed in tandem, we can expect to see more Sicilian views in the third movie, especially now that Nacho (Simone Susinna), a rival gang leader competing for Laura's heart, is in the mix.

Massimo has a twin brother, but he's probably not coming back for the third movie

The arrival of Massimo's long-lost twin brother, Adriano, in "365 Days: This Day" creates problems for Laura and Massimo.

Born 10 minutes after Massimo, Adriano — who is also played by Morrone — feels as though the mafia empire was robbed from him, as he is not the heir. The brothers' estrangement is so deep that Massimo doesn't even mention him until after he's married to Laura.

Since Laura hardly knows of Adriano's existence, Laura believes she sees Massimo cheating on her with his ex, Anna (Natasza Urbańska), but in fact it's Adriano. Laura's sense of betrayal leads her to run away with Nacho (a change from the book, in which Nacho kidnaps her).

The movie ends with a bloody standoff between Adriano and Anna on one side, and Massimo, Nacho and Laura on the other. Massimo shoots his brother — and Anna shoots Laura, leaving her wounded when the credits start to roll.

The cast is expected to return

Yes, Laura's fate is up in the air in the finale moments of the second movie. But we can expect Anna-Maria Sieklucka to return, as will Morrone, in the second movie.

We'll also see Magdalena Lamparska and Otar Saralidze as Laura's friend Olga and Massimo’s consigliere Domenico. They get engaged in the second movie.

Based on the third book, the plot of '365 Days 3' might be bleak

"The Next 365 Days," the third book in Lipińska's trilogy, is available to read in English, and may give a preview of what to expect in the third movie.

The official publisher's synopsis paints a picture of a marriage, and a life, in crisis: "As the wife of Don Massimo Torricelli, one of the most dangerous Mafia bosses in Sicily, Laura’s life is a roller coaster. She is often at risk, the potential target of Massimo’s unscrupulous enemies who will stop at nothing to destroy the powerful man. And when Laura is seriously injured in an attack, pregnant and fighting to survive, Massimo faces the toughest decision of his life. What will his life be without Laura? Will he be able to raise their child alone? What will the fate of his family be, and whose 365 days may come to a close?"

Michele Morrone in "365 Days: This Day." Karolina Grabowska / Netflix

Laura is pregnant in the end of the first film, but doesn't tell Massimo, and loses the baby in the attack in the tunnel. In the second book, she has another miscarriage.

Things get darker from there — seriously darker. Among the plot points from the third "365 Days" novel? Laura struggles with alcohol addiction. She requires a heart transplant, and Nacho procures her the organ through his connections. Massimo kills Laura's dog, Prada, and sends it to her in a box.

And in the end, after all that, Laura does end up with one of the leading men, and keeps her Sicilian sojourn going.