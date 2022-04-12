The trailer for Netflix's '365 Days' sequel is, unsurprisingly, steamy

Are you lost, baby girl?

If you were one of the many viewers who saw "365 Days" when it dropped on Netflix in 2020, then that line likely transports you back to the Sicilian vistas of the movie.

With its over-the-top (and controversial) plot lines and its graphic sexual content, "365 Days" became an overnight sensation when it dropped on Netflix. This April, the sequel — "365 Days: This Day" — is expected to continue Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and Massimo's (Michele Morrone) story. No word on whether it will also include a "boat scene" or a "shower scene."

Michele Morrone as Don Massimo Torricelli in "365 Days: This Day." Karolina Grabowska / Netflix

“365 Days” and its sequel are based on a bestselling Polish trilogy by Blanka Lipińska, a makeup artist-turned-author who was inspired by "Fifty Shades of Grey" (and allegedly incidents from her own life, she said in an interview with Oprah Daily).

The novel and film adaptation begins when Laura goes on vacation to Siciliy with her best friend and their boyfriends. She gets kidnapped by a mafioso, Don Massimo Torricelli, who gives her a year (hence the title, "365 Days") to fall in love with him.

If you thought that was intense, then wait until the sequel. Here's what we know.

'365 Days: This Day' comes out in April

Clear your schedule for April 27. That's when Massimo and Laura return — as will the chatter about their relationship.

Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka in "365 Days: This Day." Karolina Grabowska / Netflix

The official trailer teases some of the plot

In the trailer, Massimo and Laura get married. Their post-wedding bliss, which apparently involves riding horses on the beach, is quickly interrupted the by the arrival of a man from Massimo's past.

Meet Nacho, the movie's newest character

Nacho, played by Simone Susinna, is a rival gangster who competes for Laura's heart. Based on the exchange they have on the beach, his pursuit may be working. She asks him to "take (her) away from here."

In the books, Nacho also kidnaps Laura — it appears she has a type. Fun fact: Massimo also has a twin brother named Adriano in the books, but he hasn't been introduced (yet).

Simone Susinna as Nacho in "365 Days: This Day." Karolina Grabowska / Netflix

Lipińska says the movie will be 'a very hot movie'

Speaking to Oprah Daily, author Lipińska — who co-wrote the script with Mojca Tirs and Tomasz Mandes — said the movie will deviate from her book, but will deliver.

“I wanted to give my fans more than what they’ll find in the book and create something new,” she says. And because you're probably wondering, Lipińska confirms "there will be more sex scenes."

"It will be a very hot movie," she said.