Get a 1st look at upcoming Whitney Houston biopic with dazzling new trailer

Think you know everything about Whitney Houston? A new movie about the iconic singer is out to change that.

A trailer for "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" promises to show viewers “the Whitney you never knew,” and the two-minute clip is already giving us goosebumps.

It opens with Houston (played by Naomi Ackie) singing at a club in front of an audience that includes legendary record executive Clive Davis (played by Stanley Tucci).

After the show, Davis asks the singer for her name and the trailer then flashes forward to Houston’s rapidly rising star as she signs a record deal with Davis and hears her music on the radio for the very first time.

“I might have just heard the greatest voice of her generation,” Davis says in a voiceover later on in the trailer.

Ackie recreating Houston's 1991 Super Bowl performance. YouTube

The biopic, which hits theaters Dec. 21, chronicles Houston's meteoric rise to fame and shows her on stage, in the recording studio and beyond. Ackie re-creates several memorable moments from the singer's career in the film, ranging from her 1991 Super Bowl performance to her "It's Not Right But It's OK" music video, and the resemblance is uncanny.

We're doing a total double take looking at these two. YouTube

In a voiceover, the actor says, "My dream? Sing what I wanna sing, be how I wanna be, and reach an audience as big as I can."

During an interview with a young Houston, a radio show host tells her that her critics say her music "isn’t black enough." In response, she says, "Look, I don't know how to sing black and I don't know how to sing white either. I know how to sing."

The film's soundtrack is bound to be incredible. YouTube

The film also appears to dive into the singer's personal life and briefly shows her at her wedding to Bobby Brown, who she married in 1992 and divorced in 2007. The former couple had one child together, Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died in 2015.

Houston, who had a career that most artists only dream of, died in 2012 at age 48. Officials ruled that the cause of her death was accidental drowning and the contributing factors included heart disease and cocaine.