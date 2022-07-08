Lola Tung, the breakout star of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," had a fantastic time working with her co-stars Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney on set.

Lola Tung as Belly (R) and Gavin Casalengo as Jeremiah in the Amazon Prime Video series "The Summer I Turned Pretty." Peter Taylor / Prime Video

"Both Chris, who plays Conrad, and Gavin, who plays Jeremiah, are wonderful people and so easy to work with and so much fun to just be around," she told Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Michelle Collins on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna Friday. "So I feel very lucky that we had such a wonderful friendship and it worked out."

In the Amazon Prime Video series, Tung plays Belly, a girl who gets caught in a love triangle between Conrad and Jeremiah when she captures their attention one summer.

When asked if there were any love connections that happened behind the scenes, Tung said that she and her co-stars just "hung out together" and became "incredibly close friends."

"Everyone in the cast is amazing and wonderful," she said.

Gavin Casalengo as Jeremiah (L) and Christopher Briney as Conrad in "The Summer I Turned Pretty." Peter Taylor / Prime Video

Tung made her acting debut in "The Summer I Turned Pretty." She explained that she auditioned for the role when she was in the second semester of her first year at Pittsburgh's Carnegie Mellon University.

And when she learned she'd booked the job, her classmates were ecstatic for her.

"Everyone was so supportive and so wonderful," she said.

Tung's parents also didn't mind her leaving school to take the job.

"Both of my parents and really my whole family has just been so supportive throughout the entire thing," she said. "And they know that I love it and that I'm passionate about acting and about the show, so they were incredibly supportive."

Lola Tung as Belly in "The Summer I Turned Pretty." Dana Hawley / Prime Video

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 17, but nine days before it was released, Prime Video greenlit another season of the series.

“When I decided to adapt Summer for television, I knew we’d need more than one season to honor the story we are telling,” creator Jenny Han said in a press release. “To receive a second season pickup ahead of the premiere of Season One is beyond my wildest dreams."