Move over, Dunphys! The Beckhams crash the set of 'Modern Family'

There's a new family on the set of "Modern Family" this week, as David and Victoria Beckham brought their children along for a visit to the hit sitcom.
"Dunphy's are out, the Beckham's moved in," the Spice Girl turned fashion designer wrote alongside a photo of the fun on Instagram.
In the shot, retired soccer player David strikes a pose on the stairs of the set, while Victoria and show star Jessie Tyler Ferguson deliver equally powerful looks. But at the front of the photo, things are a little less intense.
The younger Beckhams — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper — are all smiles as they sit with a friend.
Ferguson shared a similar shot, and in the caption, he dashed the hopes of fans who thought the pics might mean guest roles for the famous faces.
"The family was only visiting the set, not shooting an episode," he explained.
TODAY loves ... the BeckhamsPlay Video - 1:01
But the actor had a good idea, just in case they come back under different circumstances.
"I think David could be Lily's new soccer coach," he wrote.
No doubt he could handle the part!