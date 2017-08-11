Move over, Dunphys! The Beckhams crash the set of 'Modern Family'

share tweet pin email

There's a new family on the set of "Modern Family" this week, as David and Victoria Beckham brought their children along for a visit to the hit sitcom.

Dunphy's are out,the Beckham's moved in.The new modern family! #DavidDumphy #mitchstolemypose @jessetyler 😂 @davidbeckham X VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

"Dunphy's are out, the Beckham's moved in," the Spice Girl turned fashion designer wrote alongside a photo of the fun on Instagram.

In the shot, retired soccer player David strikes a pose on the stairs of the set, while Victoria and show star Jessie Tyler Ferguson deliver equally powerful looks. But at the front of the photo, things are a little less intense.

The younger Beckhams — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper — are all smiles as they sit with a friend.

The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler. Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!! ❤️EDIT: the family was only visiting the set, not shooting an episode. Although I think David could be Lily's new soccer coach. 🙄 A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Ferguson shared a similar shot, and in the caption, he dashed the hopes of fans who thought the pics might mean guest roles for the famous faces.

"The family was only visiting the set, not shooting an episode," he explained.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link TODAY loves ... the Beckhams Play Video - 1:01 TODAY loves ... the Beckhams Play Video - 1:01

But the actor had a good idea, just in case they come back under different circumstances.

"I think David could be Lily's new soccer coach," he wrote.

No doubt he could handle the part!