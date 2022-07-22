Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The title and cover of Colleen Oakley’s fifth novel, “The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise,” out March 2023, exudes “Thelma and Louise” vibes. And indeed, that’s no coincidence: The book is about two women on a road trip on the run from the law.

There are, however, a few glaring differences. In the book, Louise Constance Wilt is an 84-year-old jewelry thief and her travel companion is a 21-year-old roommate/caretaker, Tanner Quimby, who was aimless until she got roped into Louise’s schemes. And, uh, hopefully the ending is a bit brighter.

Speaking to TODAY, the author of “The Husbands of Frick Island” said the inspiration for her latest was her grandmother, Marion Oakley. After being diagnosed with late-onset Parkinson’s disease, Oakley said her grandmother experienced vivid hallucinations. At one point, Marion told relatives she owed tens of thousands of dollars in gambling debts to a man in New Jersey.

Courtesy Sarah Dorio

“The wheels in my novelist brain began turning and I wondered — what if any one of these absurd things my grandmother was saying were true? What if my grandmother, who lived an incredible life in her own right — graduating from Cornell at a time when most women rarely went to college, traveling the globe, even meeting Jimmy Stewart! —had lived another, secret life? One that not one of her children or grandchildren knew about. And what if she did owe thousands of dollars in gambling debts? Or she had killed a man? Or she had traveled so much because she had actually been an international jewelry thief?” Oakley said.

And so, "The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise" was born. While not about Marion, Oakley said the novel pays homage to her. Oakley said her grandmother taught her “so much,” including “the importance of never missing cocktail hour, which she observed strictly at 5 p.m. daily with a highball glass of vodka over ice and “also how to be a woman in a world where it’s not always easy.”

“I hope it makes younger readers want to spark up conversations with the older people in their lives; ask them questions, hear their stories."

Indeed, the book celebrates intergenerational relationships (and roommate-ships), as well as bring visibility to older generations. “In American culture, I think it’s pretty clear we don’t revere aging (and do anything we can to stop it, actually), or aging adults. They often become invisible, as if they have nothing left to offer, which is wild because they have literally decades of lived experience on this earth; a rich fabric of stories and advice and knowledge,” she said.

Oakley hopes the book generates conversation. “I hope it makes younger readers want to spark up conversations with the older people in their lives; ask them questions, hear their stories. Who knows? Maybe your grandmother was a notorious jewelry thief who’s wanted by the FBI, too,” she said.

Below, find a preview from "The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise."

Read a preview of 'The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise'

Tanner wasn’t sure what woke her in the middle of the night. Perhaps it was the rain falling down so hard outside the window it sounded like marbles being poured out of an endless bucket. Or was it the phone? She could have sworn she heard it ringing, but maybe it was just part of a weird dream. Or nightmare, more like, the way her heart was thudding in her chest and the pool of sweat it felt like she was lying in.

She shivered, the hair on her bare arms standing at attention. A loud crack of thunder startled her and she swallowed a scream. She pressed a hand to her chest to calm her racing heart, nearly laughing at how on edge she was. It was late and dark and it was raining and she had just had a wicked nightmare, all of which added up to a major murder mystery vibe. Surely all of this would seem less frightening in the morning light. She took a deep, shaky breath and slowly blew it out, feeling better already.

Suddenly, the door to her room flung open. This time, Tanner did scream. A hulking shadow stood in the dark doorway, and Tanner flattened herself against the headboard, hoping it would swallow her whole. Then lightning flashed, throwing a split second spotlight on the intruder, followed by an even louder explosion of thunder.

“Mrs. Wilt?”

“Get up, girlie,” the woman said, gruffly, step-thumping into the room and flipping the overhead light on. Tanner squinted against the blinding brightness.

“What? What are you—”

“Get your things. We’re leaving.”

“Leaving? Right now?”

“Yes.”

Tanner sat there, dumbly, heart still galloping, her brain a slush of questions and confusion.

“Chop-chop!” Mrs. Wilt barked, clapping her hands sharply. It was then that Tanner noticed Mrs. Wilt was fully dressed in her lime green cardigan and tan slacks. “We have no time. They’re coming.”

Tanner stared at the woman. “Who’s coming?”

“There’s no time for questions!” Mrs. Wilt snapped, and it wasn’t her harsh voice that struck Tanner, but the slight tremor she spotted in Mrs. Wilt’s right hand, when Mrs. Wilt had never been anything less than composed. The old woman was scared, and Tanner knew she could no longer ignore the preponderance of evidence at hand: the locked doors, the gun, the jail time, the carbon-copy photo of Mrs. Wilt on the news. “Oh my god,” she breathed.

Mrs. Wilt hobbled over to the closet and pulled Tanner’s suitcase out of it with one hand. “You have five minutes to pack.”

“Pack? For what? No! I’m not going anywhere with you.”

“You have to.”

“No, I don’t.”

Mrs. Wilt turned toward Tanner and looked her dead in the eyes, where Tanner found nothing but raw determination. “Yes. You do. You’re my driver.”

Tanner nearly laughed out loud. “Uh.. yes. I am. For things like your hair appointment. And bridge group. And physical therapy. Not for strange middle-of-the-night getaways to God knows where because you’re on the run from God knows what.”

Mrs. Wilt narrowed her eyes at Tanner and her nostrils flared, but when she spoke again her voice was calm, steady. “I’ll pay you.”

“What?”

“Five thousand dollars. Cash.”

Tanner wavered. “No. That’s ridiculous.”

“Ten thousand.”

Tanner laughed, and then stopped when she saw Mrs. Wilt’s face. “Are you serious?”

“Yes.”

Tanner paused, considering, and then countered: “Ten thousand, six hundred and ninety dollars.”

Mrs. Wilt stared at her. “That’s . . . oddly specific. But OK. Ten thousand six hundred dollars and eighty dollars it is.”

“Ninety.”

“Yes, ninety, whatever. Let’s go.”

But instead of leaping to her feet, Tanner froze. Here it was, a way to get the money she needed to go back to Northwestern. Back to her life. Hers for the taking. But she couldn’t, right? This was illegal. Or seemed to be. At the very least, it was super sketch. She shook her head. “I can’t.”

Mrs. Wilt rolled her eyes heavenward and made an exasperated grunting sound, and then just as quickly, her face recovered and she looked preternaturally calm. She exhaled. “Fine.”

“Fine?”

“Yes, I expected nothing more, really. You can stay here.”

Tanner hesitated. Mrs. Wilt’s one-eighty from determined to instant capitulation was nearly as unnerving as the knowledge that she was a wanted criminal. “I can?”

“I mean, not here, of course. Because this is my house and you don’t have permission to be in it any longer. But you can go back to your mother’s and live in the basement and play your video games in your underthings and mope around about how pitiful your young life is.”

Tanner’s mouth dropped open, but no sound came out. Finally, she found words. “Ouch.”

Thunder cracked so loudly this time, the noise filled the room, sucking up all the vacant space between them. Tanner couldn’t be sure if it was her imagination or if just above the constant thick patter of raindrops, she heard the low blare of sirens in the distance.

They stared at each other.

“Now, whether you’re coming or not, would you please GET. UP.”

Excerpted from THE MOSTLY TRUE STORY OF TANNER & LOUISE, by Colleen Oakley, published by Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2023