Top movies and TV shows to look forward to in 2022

2022 is going to be a big year for movies. No, I’m not talking about films you will watch at home, but big-budget tentpoles meant for the big screen! (COVID-19 variants permitting … knock on wood.) We’ve rounded up some of the best and what you need to have on your radar right now.

Movies to watch in 2022

“Jurassic World: Dominion” (June 10)

Well, folks, if you like Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and a T. rex, then your summer is about to be made. All three are returning for the sixth installment in the franchise along with original cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. While the plot is being kept under wraps, what we do know is that we will get to see a glimpse of a world in which dinosaurs are living among us and not caged up in a theme park. “Hold onto your butts…”

“Black Adam” (July 29)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will make his DC Universe debut as the title character in what some call the most powerful man in the DC Extended Universe. The film, which is a spinoff of “Shazam,” will also star Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, a.k.a. Albert Rothstein, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Sarah Shahi, who plays Adrianna Tomaz, also joins the cast. Tomaz becomes Black Adam’s love interest in the comics so we can assume it will be the same in the film … or will it?

“Nope” (July 22)

The mind of Jordan Peele will once again try to scare us, in his latest film, which is due out this summer. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. The secrecy surrounding the plot has been under lock and key. I think we can assume though, it will terrify the living daylights out of us.

“Bros” (Aug. 12)

Billy Eichner of “Billy on the Street” fame stars in and wrote the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQ principal cast playing heterosexual roles. “Bros” is also the first gay rom-com from a major studio. The film is described as a “smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about two gay men.” My guess is we will see a love story for the ages and chaos and high jinks will ensue, as only Billy Eichner can do.

“Legally Blonde 3”

Yes, it’s happening, people, and Elle Woods will make her triumphant return into our lives. We just aren’t sure exactly when. The film has the greenlight and is being produced by Reese Witherspoon. We also know that Mindy Kaling is writing the script and has said that she wants to see some of the original cast return, including fan favorite Jennifer Coolidge. Here’s hoping 2022 will see the end of COVID and a much needed catch-up with Elle Woods.

This year will also be a huge year for television and with so many shows to pick from, these are what we are most excited about.

TV to watch in 2022

“Obi Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as a Jedi master in the "Star Wars" universe for this brand-new Disney+ series. Hayden Christensen will also be returning as Darth Vader. The show is supposed to be a one and done stand-alone season centered on Obi Wan and begins 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith.” Get those lightsabers ready!

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix, Feb. 11)

It looks like creator Shonda Rhimes has another hit up her sleeve with her all-new Netflix series inspired by the New York Magazine article “How an Aspiring ‘It’ Girl Tricked New York’s Party People — and its Banks,” by Jessica Pressler. In “Inventing Anna,” a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene — and stole their money as well. The show stars Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox and Katie Lowes.

“Peacemaker”(HBO Max, Jan. 13)

DC fans can sit pretty because a new TV show is about to hit the airwaves. “Peacemaker” follows the explosive escapades of the character first portrayed by John Cena in James Gunn’s 2021 film “The Suicide Squad” — a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Steve Agee as Economos and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

"Euphoria," season two (HBO Max, Jan. 9)

Fans have been waiting and waiting and finally their wait is coming to an end this Sunday. Zendaya will be back into our lives as Rue, and hopefully we will finally learn why Jules, played by the amazing Hunter Schafer, left her at that train station! Zendaya has said in previous interviews that this new season is going to be devastating at times. We are Rueting for you, Rue!

"Bridgerton," season two (Netflix, March 25)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know how steamy and spicy the phenomenon known as “Bridgerton” is. Netflix has confirmed that season two will premiere on March 25. Season two of “Bridgerton” tells the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love as he sets out to find a suitable wife. When Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India, Anthony starts to court the latter sister — and Kate soon discovers that his intentions for marriage are not pure. Romance will be in the air and we are all here for it.