'SNL' musical guest Morgan Wallen no longer performing after breaching COVID protocols

Country singer Morgan Wallen will no longer be the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, TODAY has confirmed.

Wallen reportedly breached COVID-19 protocols ahead of his appearance on the show.

In a video posted to his Instagram on Wednesday night, Wallen didn’t specify how he’d breached protocols, but admitted his "actions this past weekend were pretty shortsighted.”

“They’ve obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” he said, adding he would like to apologize to “SNL,” his fans and his team.

“I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy,” he said. “And I take ownership for this.”

The “This Bar” singer visited Tuscaloosa, Alabama, last weekend and was captured on social media partying without a mask.

Wallen said "SNL" showrunner Lorne Michaels had encouraged him by saying they’ll “find another time” to have him on the show as a musical guest.

“That means a lot to me,” Wallen said.

The 27-year-old singer said he is planning to work on himself after the incident.

“On a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do,” he said. “I think I’ve lost myself a little bit. I’ve tried to find joy in the wrong places, and, I don’t know, it’s left me with less joy.”

“I’m going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself,” he continued.

Wallen also said in the video that he is "not positive for COVID."

"Saturday Night Live" returned for its 46th season in Studio 8H last week after switching to at-home episodes in mid-April before a long summer hiatus.