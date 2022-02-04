Morgan Stevens, ‘Fame’ and ‘Melrose Place’ actor, dies at 70

Morgan Stevens, an actor best known for his role as the teacher David Reardon in the television series “Fame” and his recurring role on popular 1990s series “Melrose Place,” died Jan. 26 of heart disease at his home in Hollywood, according to the L.A. Coroner’s office. He was 70 years old.

Born Calvin Morgan Stevens in Knoxville, Tenn., his screen credits spanned three decades, with the actor primarily establishing himself in television. His first credited role came in 1979, with a guest appearance on the Bonnie Franklin-starring CBS sitcom “One Day at a Time.”

Morgan Stevens from season two of "Fame" in 1982. ©MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Stevens joined the ensemble of the syndicated drama “Fame” in the show’s second season and continued with a recurring role in the series across seasons three and four. Based on the 1980 film of the same name, the show featured Stevens in the role of David Reardon, a faculty member of the New York High School for the Performing Arts.

Stevens also had a recurring role across six episodes of the Fox soap opera “Melrose Place” in 1995. The actor portrayed Nick Diamond, an attorney working for the Parezi family. Stevens was also a main cast member on NBC’s ’80s drama “A Year in the Life,” appearing in 22 episodes of the series’ one-season run.

Steven’s final screen credit came in 1999 with a guest appearance on the Chuck Norris Western series “Walker, Texas Ranger.” Other notable credits from across his career include “The Love Boat,” “Bare Essence” and “The Waltons,” along with three subsequent television movies based on the CBS historical drama series.

This story first appeared on Variety.com.