Monica Lewinsky’s take on the Taylor Swift ‘asylum’ meme is making people gasp

Monica Lewinsky has brought down the house with her take on the latest Taylor Swift meme.

The activist nailed her entry in the meme that uses a lyric from one of Swift's newly released songs: "You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me.”

People have been posting the line — taken from the track “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” off Swift's new album, “The Tortured Poets Department” — with photos of places that represent memories from childhood or haunted times in their lives.

Lewinsky posted a photo of the White House on X with the Swift lyric, leaving commenters in awe.

"If tweeting was an Olympic sport, Monica Lewinsky won a gold medal with this gem," one person wrote on X.

"This is iconic," another person posted.

Lewinsky, 50, was an intern at the White House when she had a sexual relationship with then-President Bill Clinton that led to impeachment proceedings against him in 1998.

She was vilified in the wake of the affair, and she hid from public life for years. Lewinsky has since become an anti-bullying activist.

The cast of MTV's "Jersey Shore" also had a creative take on the meme.

A TikTok video showing the "asylum" that raised them depicted the beach house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, where they became stars in the 2000s.