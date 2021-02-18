'Mom' will end after 8 seasons

"Mom" will end its run on CBS this year at the conclusion of season 8, Variety has learned.

That means that the season finale currently scheduled for May 6 will now serve as the series finale. The show had been renewed for seasons 7 and 8 in early 2019. News of the show's conclusion comes after series co-lead Anna Faris departed the multi-cam sitcom ahead of season 8.

"For the past eight years, we've had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week," said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay. "From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing 'Mom' has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us."

The show originally starred Allison Janney and Faris along with an ensemble cast that includes Jaime Pressly, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall, Kristen Johnston and William Fichtner. It began with Christy (Faris), a newly sober single mom raising two children, reuniting with her critical, estranged mother, Bonnie (Janney). Janney earned two Emmy wins out of five nominations as well as a Golden Globe win for her time on the show.

"Since its premiere, 'Mom' has touched people's lives by sensitively tackling weighty yet relatable topics, with a perfect, deft touch," said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. "'Mom' redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series. We are deeply grateful to Chuck Lorre and his tremendously creative production team, helmed by Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, and the amazingly talented cast, led by the phenomenal Allison Janney."

Recurring and guest stars of the show included Yvette Nicole Brown, Ellen Burstyn, Kristin Chenoweth, Beverly D'Angelo, Patti LuPone, Joe Manganiello, Emily Osment, Kevin Pollack, Richard Schiff, June Squibb, Octavia Spencer, French Stewart (originally a series regular), Kathleen Turner, Steven Weber, Bradley Whitford and Rainn Wilson, among many others.

Created by Lorre, Gorodetsky and Baker, the series is executive produced by Lorre, Baker, Nick Bakay and Warren Bell and produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

"Chuck, Gemma, Eddie and Nick have created a beautiful series with storylines depicting the real-life struggles and successes of those in recovery," Warner Bros. Television said in a statement. "We are deeply proud of the 'Mom' cast, crew and writers for the impact their work has had, and will continue to have, on viewers around the world, and we thank our partners at CBS for enabling these stories to be told."