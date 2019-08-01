As faithful fans of "Modern Family" know, the next season of the hit sitcom will be the last one. But before they say goodbye to the collective Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family, those fans can take a look at how far they've come.

Show co-creator Steve Levitan shared sentimental then-and-now pics of the whole ensemble Wednesday.

"Ten years ago we took the first cast photo outside our first #modernfamily table read," he wrote alongside the shots. "Today, the ending begins."

The photos, both taken by Levitan, show the stars beaming as they gathered with their big TV family back in 2009 and again, this week, for the latest table read.

Sofia Vergara and Ed O'Neill share an embrace in both pics, as they each extend an arm to their on-screen son, Rico Rodriguez. And Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen stand behind their trio of TV kids, played by Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter. It's amazing to see how much the youngest cast members have grown between the pics.

At the other end of the photos, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet stand side-by-side, but for that duo, there's a distinct difference between the two pics — and we're not just talking about 10 years and a few gray hairs.

Their characters, Mitchell and Cameron, adopted a baby in that first episode, but since babies don't do table reads, the twins who played her (Jaden and Ella Hiller) were nowhere to be seen. In season three of the series, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons was cast in the role, so she stands in front of her on-screen dads now.

Levitan wasn't the only one to share the then-and-now experience. Both Ferguson and Vergara reposted the same pics, as well as a couple of fresh cast shots of their own.

But it was Stonestreet who really went above and beyond to give fans the full final-season experience by sharing a video in which he races to each of his co-stars and yells, "It's the first day of the last season, how are you feeling?!"

He does not, however, give them a chance to answer.

See how that first episode of the last season turned out when "Modern Family" returns to ABC Sept. 25.