Sarah Hyland is spreading a message of body positivity with her fellow "invisible illness warriors" by sharing a photo that she said made her feel insecure, before she decided to celebrate it.

The "Modern Family" actress was born with kidney dysplasia, a condition where the kidneys do not fully develop in the womb. She had her first kidney transplant in 2012 and her second in 2017.

In the photo Hyland, 28, shared on Instagram, she is wearing a sports bra exposing her stomach. She told other people who may be suffering from an illness that other people can't see that "it's OK to be insecure about your body."

"With inflammation, excess water gain, and medications, my skin has a hard time bouncing back. I saw this picture and HATED it but quickly readjusted my attitude and decided to celebrate it." The Mega Agency

"Just remember to check in with yourself at least once a day and say thank you. Our bodies have endured unfathomable feats that our minds barely have time to comprehend what has actually happened," Hyland wrote. "With inflammation, excess water gain, and medications, my skin has a hard time bouncing back. I saw this picture and HATED it but quickly readjusted my attitude and decided to celebrate it."

Hyland's message for other people experiencing similar feelings is to "love yourself and be patient."

"We are all stronger than we think we are," she added.

It was exactly the message so many of her Instagram followers needed to hear.

"Yes! Real bodies that battle everyday are beautiful. Love that you posted this," wrote one person.

"Thank you for reminding me this," another follower wrote.

Earlier this year, Hyland also revealed that her hair texture drastically changed after undergoing her surgeries to treat her kidney dysplasia and endometriosis.

Hyland had to rely on extensions to get her "Modern Family" character Haley Dunphy's signature long locks after her hair started to fall out due to medications.

After removing the extensions, Hyland told Refinery29 in May that her hair started to grow back, but with curls.

"My hair that's growing back now is much curlier than what it used to be," she said. "It’s like I'm 4 years old now, I guess."

Hyland has a history of being both inspiring and absolutely hilarious, which is why her fans love her so much.