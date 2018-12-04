Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Scott Stump

"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland is mourning the loss of her cousin and asking fans for support after the teen was killed by an alleged drunk driver on Saturday night in Nebraska.

The actress revealed in a tweet on Sunday that her cousin, Trevor Canaday, 14, was killed in what the Omaha Police Department reported was a hit-and-run at 5:30 p.m. The other driver ran a red light at an intersection and crashed into a car being driven by Canaday's dad, police said.

The driver, Jeffrey Eggeling, 36, was uninjured and ran away from the scene before officers caught up to him.

"He needs to go away forever," Canaday's sister, Zoee, told NBC affiliate WOWT. "It's not fair that someone so careless and so selfish can take my little brother away from me."

Hyland's uncle, Clifford Canaday, 59, was driving the car and suffered serious head and facial injuries.

Hyland tweeted that he is in the hospital "awaiting more surgeries" and urged fans to donate to a GoFundMe account for the family.

The force of the collision threw Trevor Canaday from the Nissan Maxima, causing a fatal head injury, police said. In an emotional tweet, Hyland wrote that her cousin was wearing a seatbelt.

Eggeling was booked for two counts of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury as well as leaving the scene of a crash, police said.

According to local station KMTV, Eggeling has two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated. Hyland lashed out at the news on Twitter, calling Eggeling "a murderer."

Trevor Canaday's mother, Becky, spoke about the senselessness of her son's death.

"The strength... it comes from a love for Trevor and anger at how to try to get a message across, just to say 'Why? Can you look me in the eyes and give me a reason why you think this was the right decision to make?'" she told WOWT.

USA Today reported that Hyland's "Modern Family" co-stars Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould donated to the family's fundraiser.