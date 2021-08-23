Erin Stonestreet's modern love story is about to have a new chapter.

The actor shared in signature comedic fashion on Instagram Sunday that he and longtime girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer have gotten engaged.

"She said, 'She’d have her people call my people,'" Stonestreet wrote.

The "Modern Family" star and two-time Emmy winner shared a trio of photos of him mugging for the camera as Schweitzer showed off her ring.

Stonestreet, 49, has been dating Schweitzer, a pediatric nurse, since meeting her at a charity event in his hometown of Kansas City in 2016, according to People.

The couple received an outpouring of congratulations on Instagram from former "Modern Family" co-stars Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson as well as Bethenny Frankel, Gwyneth Paltrow, Michael Bublé, Howie Mandel, Alyssa Milano and Rob Riggle.

"Congrats you beautiful couple you," Bublé commented.

Stonestreet gushed about Schweitzer in a 2017 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"Your girlfriend is lovely — I met her backstage," DeGeneres said. "She's a nurse. That's a good thing for you, because you're a hypochondriac."

"I'm a big baby, too," Stonestreet said. "She calms me — she calms my nerves. I'm a very high-strung person."