Feb. 5, 2019, 10:32 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

And that's a wrap for “Modern Family.”

The Emmy-winning series will return for an 11th and final season before calling it quits, ABC announced Tuesday.

“This wonderfully large and blended family will continue to delight audiences for the 2019-2020 fall schedule with its honest and often hilarious look into the warm and sometimes twisted embrace of the modern family,” the network said in a statement.

"For 10 years, our characters have bravely faced turning points in life and moved through them to great personal enrichment; we have chosen a different path by doing one more season of 'Modern Family,'" quipped co-creator and executive producer Christopher Lloyd.

"In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss," added ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Some of the show's stars expressed gratitude while reacting to the news.

“Will be hard to say goodbye. Love my family,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell) wrote.

“What an amazing ride this has been! Can't wait to return for a final season with my @ModernFam,” wrote Rico Rodriguez (Manny).

"Modern Family" has been one of the most successful TV series in history, winning the Emmy for best comedy five years in a row, a feat matched only by "Frasier." Both programs also accomplished it in their first five seasons.

In its 10th season, "Modern Family" has continued to draw fans with new storylines, such as the death of DeDe Pritchett, played by Shelley Long, and the pregnancy of Haley, portrayed by Sarah Hyland.

And let's also remember that, along the way, we've learned that Julie Bowen does an amazing impression of Sofia Vergara.