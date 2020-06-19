Model Ashley Graham reveals broken tooth after eating frozen cookies

Supermodel and new mom Ashley Graham is staying home during the coronavirus pandemic but her teeth apparently aren’t all that safe!

Graham, 32, posted a funny video Tuesday explaining how she broke one of her front teeth.

“Shout out to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world and putting them in the freezer and having your daughter break her tooth on them,” she said, moving her hand to reveal her front right tooth.

It looks like she likely had a veneer pop off; veneers are a fake porcelain tooth covering attached to a shaved down real tooth.

It’s a pretty easy fix to get it reattached, and Graham seemed pretty upbeat about it, laughing in the video.

Ashley Graham visits TODAY on June 20, 2019. Nathan Congleton / NBCUniversal

She normally has a lovely smile — of course — and it's served her well! Graham has been working as a model since she was 12, according to a recent interview with Vogue.

Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their first child, Isaac, in January. They appear to be quarantined in her hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska, according to recent posts on social media.