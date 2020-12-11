'Moana' and 'Princess and the Frog' TV spinoffs are coming to Disney+

Two popular Disney princesses are coming to the small screen. The main characters of “Princess and the Frog” and “Moana” will get their own animated series on Disney+.

The original 2016 film, “Moana,” tells the story of a Polynesian daughter of a chief who loves the water and saves her people from famine by sailing. “The Princess and the Frog,” released in 2009, is about Tiana, the would-be chef who kisses a frog (who is secretly a prince, naturally) and turns into one herself. The two go on a journey to defeat an evil witch doctor/bokor and live happily ever after running a restaurant in Tiana's hometown of New Orleans.

Just Announced: @DisneyAnimation’s first-ever original animated series are coming to @DisneyPlus: Baymax!, Zootopia+, and Tiana are coming in 2022, and Moana, the series, in 2023. pic.twitter.com/s7aOht4uU6 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

“Tiana” is scheduled to premiere in 2022, while “Moana” is slated for a 2023 release.

Disney+ is also planning several other shows, including one titled “Baymax!” focusing on the robot from “Big Hero 6.” “Zootopia+” is slated for a 2022 premiere and will feature different characters and locations from the film. “Iwájú” is an animated African comic book series in collaboration with pan-African entertainment company Kugali.

On Thursday, Disney unveiled more than 50 new movies and shows that will launch on its streaming platform, including content from “Star Wars” and Marvel.

Disney+ has 86.8 million subscribers, up from 73 million at the end of its fiscal fourth quarter, the company reported. It expects to have between 230 million and 260 million subscribers by 2024.

The increase in content is all part of the company’s larger strategy to focus on streaming. Disney+ will also exclusively have live-action versions of “Pinocchio” — starring Tom Hanks — and “Peter Pan and Wendy.”

In other Disney princess news, Amy Adams will reprise her role as Giselle from the hit 2007 film “Enchanted” in a new sequel, Disney announced on Thursday.

The original film starred Adams as princess-in-waiting tricked by an evil queen from the cartoon world of Andalasia and sent to the hardened world of present-day New York.