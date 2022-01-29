Michaela Jaé "Mj" Rodriguez made history earlier this month when she took home the Golden Globe for best actress in a television drama for her portrayal of Blanca Evangelista on the hit FX series “Pose.”

It marked the first time in history a trans actress has won a Golden Globe. It also was the first Golden Globe win for “Pose,” which premiered in 2018.

Since this year’s ceremony was not televised, Rodriguez had to wait until her statue arrived in the mail to hold it in her hands for the first time and share a photo of herself celebrating her historical win.

On Friday night, the star posted a selfie on Instagram with the trophy writing, “Look a what came today !! @goldenglobes this thing is crazy heavy! @fxnetworks @poseonfx this darn things is a whole weapon! Thank you @mrrpmurphy @stevencanals and all my pose fam for opening the door!”

On the evening of her win, Rodriguez, 31, reflected on the significance of the moment.

“Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals,” she wrote on Instagram. “They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark, New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!”

“Pose” premiered on FX in 2018 and ran for three seasons before ending in 2021. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, the drama series about New York City’s Black and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming drag ball culture scene in the 1980s and 1990s made history for assembling the largest transgender cast ever for a scripted series.

Trans actors Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Angelica Ross and Rodriguez starred alongside openly LGBTQ actors Billy Porter, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllón Burnside and Sandra Bernhard. Evan Peters, Kate Mara, Chris Meloni and James Van Der Beek also starred in the show's first season.