Missy Elliott’s MTV Video Music Awards performance had plenty of epic moments, including when she reunited with Alyson Stoner, who was a child dancer in the original music video for the hip-hop legend's song “Work It.”

Fans may remember Stoner as the little girl with pigtails and a pink tracksuit who showed off her fierce break-dancing in the 2002 video.

And Stoner, now 26, clearly still has all the moves. She stole the show at the VMAs with an incredible solo dance number during Elliott’s musical medley.

Elliott, 48, received the Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 VMAs and became the first female rapper to receive the honor.

Elliott's acclaimed dancer also walked the VMAs red carpet before her stellar performance and rocked a chic pixie haircut with a metallic dress.

Let’s just say fans were excited to see her.

Stoner has been busy since she made her breakthrough in “Work It.” She’s been a dancer for other artists — including Eminem and Will Smith — and she hosted Disney Channel’s “Mike’s Super Short Show” from 2002 to 2007. She also played Camille Gage in the “Step Up” franchise.

And through it all, it looks like she remained a huge fan of Missy Elliott.

“Listening to two women at a small hair salon rave about Missy Elliott. I love how celebrated and respected you are. @MissyElliott,” she tweeted to the rapper in 2018.

“I am so humbly grateful I have to thank God for Blessing me with amazing fans that been with me through thick & thin! I celebrate y’all too!” Elliott wrote back. “Alyson I know u were special from the moment u were in my ‘Work It’ video break dancing. keep doing ya thang!”

After Monday night's show, Elliott retweeted Stoner’s backstage photos with a heart emoji.

“Work It” might be Stoner's most famous appearance, but she also danced in the music videos for Missy Elliott’s “Gossip Folks” and “I’m Really Hot.”

So, please let this be just the first of many nostalgic reunions!