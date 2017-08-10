'Missing our little Shai': See Maks and Peta on their Italian honeymoon

share tweet pin email

It's been an amazing, whirlwind year for "Dancing With the Stars" pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.

In January, they welcomed their first child, son Shai, to the world. By March, they were both back to competing in the ballroom bash. In July, they swapped vows.

And now, they're closing out the summer with a romantic honeymoon getaway in Italy — and sharing the pics!

Murgatroyd posted a series of photos that capture their adventure — from scenic shots to cute cuddly moments to one sweet kiss. (Be sure to swipe or click through to see them all.)

"Lake Como with my love," she captioned the set. "We were blown away by the beauty!"

And by the privacy, which was both welcome and difficult for the newlyweds.

"Missing our little Shai," she added. "This is our first trip away just the two of us."

Although she punctuated that last line with a sad-face emoji, the honeymoon pics prove they're having a fantastic time away all the same. And that isn't surprising given their devotion to each other as partners as well as parents.

"Although Shai is, without a doubt, our top priority, that doesn't mean he's our only priority," Murgatroyd recently wrote on her blog. "Like everything in life, it's about making time for what matters — and making the most of that time when you have it."

And they're obviously making the most of their time in Italy.