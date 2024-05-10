Miss Hawaii says she 'stands with' former Miss USA Noelia Voigt as she accepts the title

As she prepares to take over the Miss USA role, Savannah Gankiewicz is standing in solidarity with Noelia Voigt, who recently vacated the position.

Gankiewicz, also known as Miss Hawaii, was originally the first runner-up in the 2023 Miss USA competition. However, she is now stepping in to fill the role of Miss USA after Voigt announced that she was resigning.

Gankiewicz took to Instagram on Thursday to make an official statement about her new role and share a message of support for Voigt, who has accused the Miss USA organization of fostering a toxic work culture.

"Please know that my decision to accept the Miss USA crown was not one that was made lightly. I stand with Noelia and admire her strength to step down and prioritize her mental health," she wrote.

Gankiewicz, who won Miss Hawaii 2023, also took a moment to tell Voigt how much it meant to get to know her during the competition.

“Noelia, it was the honor of a lifetime to share the stage with you during your crowning moment and I wish you all the best in your next chapter,” she wrote.

The newly crowned Miss USA ended her statement by giving a preview of the work she hopes to accomplish in her new role.

“With the little time I have as Miss USA, it is my intention to bring attention and focus onto the rebuilding of Lahaina on my island of Maui,” she wrote.

On Thursday, the Miss USA Organization announced that Gankiewicz would be taking over for Voigt and revealed that she will be crowned in Hawaii on May 15.

“Her dedication to empowering women through self-love and confidence is inspiring, and we look forward to her impactful reign as Miss USA,” Miss USA Organization CEO and President Laylah Rose said in a statement on Instagram.

Gankiewicz also provided her own statement for the Miss USA Organization's Instagram post.

“I fully support and respect Noelia’s decision to step down, and I stand in solidarity with mental health awareness,” she said. “I accept the crown knowing that I have been uplifted by my supporters, family, friends, and the people of Hawaii throughout this journey. I accept this title on their behalf.”

Given the delicate nature of Voigt's departure from her role, some people had questioned Gankiewicz’s decision to take on the role. However, her mother Yvienne Peterson set the record straight while replying to her daughter's Instagram post.

"To everyone that is bashing our daughter I want you all to know and understand this decision was not made easily. I have raised a warrior and your hateful comments she can endure. For those who claim they are supporting women apparently you should take that back because you have no clue how to support women," she wrote.

The protective mother continued her message, writing, "We heard directly from a former employee, a parent, and Noelia herself of what they went through. What they went through was nothing as detrimental as what media portrays it to be. Yes unfortunately, they may have had to ride Spirit airlines, yes, they may have had their boss tell them that some of their posts were not of brand, yes, they may have not had a make up artist at an appearance for them, they may have been reprimanded for some of their outfit choices, yes, they may have not gotten their full prize package… but if that was the worst…then im sorry but maybe they have forgotten what their primary role was and that was to be a role model for women."

Just days after Voigt announced that she was resigning from her role as Miss USA 2023, Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava also stepped down.

“After months of grappling with this decision, I have made the choice to resign from the title of Miss Teen USA 2023. I am grateful for all the support from my family, my state directors, my sister queens, and the fans who have cheered me on since I won my state title. I will always look back on my time as Miss NJ Teen USA fondly, and the experience of representing my state as a first generation, Mexican-Indian American at the national level was fulfilling in itself,” she wrote.