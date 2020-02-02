Nikki Glaser apologizes to Taylor Swift for resurfaced body shaming comments

After appearing in Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,” comedian Nikki Glaser has issued an apology to the singer on social media.

Glaser took to Instagram to write an apology to the 30-year-old singer for the resurfaced comments she made regarding her body and her group of friends at the time. The comedian started her apology off by stating that she’s actually a fan of Swift and loves her.

“Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of a––hats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year,” Glaser wrote. “It’s insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I’m obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music.”

She continued, adding that she was “horrified” to hear her own voice.

“The sound bite was from an interview I did 5 years ago and I say in SUCH a s––––y tone, ‘she’s too skinny; it bothers me...all of her model friends, and it’s just like, cmon!’” she added. “This quote should be used as an example of ‘projection’ in PSYCH101 textbooks. If you’re familiar with my ‘work’ at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably ‘feeling fat’ that day and was jealous.”

Glaser admitted that she’s been at the forefront of comments about her weight as well and knows “how terrible it feels to hear that when you’re struggling.”

“I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me,” she wrote. “I only got a couple death threats from die-hard Swift fans, which as one myself, I totally get.”

The 35-year-old stand-up comedian said she hoped her apology would get to Swift and that she’d love to be her friend someday.

“In fact, her song 'The Man' is the inspiration for my new hour of material and I feature the song is multiple iterations during my current tour,” she finished her heartfelt apology. “I love you Tay, and I can’t wait to watch 99.97% of your new doc #missamericana ❤️🆖”

Luckily for Glaser, the apology did get to Swift and it seems like it’s all water under the bridge now.

The singer commented on Glaser’s apology, writing, "Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes of the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves.”

She added, “I’m so sorry to hear that you've struggled with some of the same things I've struggled with. Sending a massive hug.”

Swift opens up in the documentary about having a disorder that caused her to "stop eating" after seeing pictures of herself that caused her to have a negative perception of her body.

"It's not good for me to see pictures of myself every day," she says in a voice-over in the film. "It’s only happened a few times, and I’m not in any way proud of it. A picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or ... someone said that I looked pregnant ... and that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit — just stop eating."