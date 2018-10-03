Former 'O.C.' actress Mischa Barton is joining 'The Hills' revival

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Mischa Barton is joining the cast of MTV's "The Hills" revival, "The Hills: New Beginnings."

A rep for the new series confirmed the news to TODAY.

California here we come (again)! Alexander Koerner / Getty Images

Barton, a newcomer to reality TV, will join original cast members Audrina Patridge, Heidi Pratt, Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin "Bobby" Brescia, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port.

The new series' stars announced the reboot at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in August. JASON SZENES / EPA

Though she never appeared on "The Hills" during its original 2006-2010 run, Barton has always had a special connection to the show: While still in her teens, the actress rose to fame playing Marissa Cooper on the first three seasons of "The O.C." The Fox drama, which premiered in 2003, helped inspire MTV's "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County," which later spun off into "The Hills."

Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler will also join the cast this time around.

According to an MTV press release, the series "will follow original cast members and exciting new faces as they navigate their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles."

"The Hills: New Beginnings" is set to premiere in 2019.