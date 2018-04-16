share tweet pin email

Miranda Lambert had plenty to celebrate at Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards, as the singer won female vocalist of the year for the ninth consecutive year.

But when she took the stage to accept another award that night, she recalled a far less happy time in her life.

"Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me," Lambert said after winning song of the year for the single "Tin Man."

While the singer, who reportedly recently broke up with boyfriend Anderson East, didn't elaborate about the heartbreak that inspired the song, fans were likely to draw their own conclusions.

"Tin Man" is featured on Lambert's "The Weight of These Wings" album, which was recorded shortly after her split from ex-husband Blake Shelton

Shelton, meanwhile, was in the audience at the awards show in Las Vegas with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

"Whatever influenced you the most at whatever time of your life, it some way or another comes out in your art," the 34-year-old said during an interview with iHeartRadio last year.

"I mean, how many times have we seen 'The Wizard of Oz' ... everyone knows what the Tin Man represents; cold and empty, and loneliness and heartless. And it just opened my eyes to it even more, going through pain myself."

But Lambert addressing her heartbreak wasn't the only takeaway from Sunday night's show. Her two wins also marked a record-breaking achievement. With a total of 30 honors to her name, she now has more ACM wins than any other artist.