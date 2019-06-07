Miranda Lambert is loving her new life.

The “Over You” singer, 35, has opened up about life with new husband Brendan McLoughlin, who has a 7-month-old son from a previous relationship.

“My stepson is amazing,” Lambert told “Extra” during her MuttNation March at CMA Fest in Nashville on Thursday. “I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great.”

Lambert, who divorced Blake Shelton in 2015, gushed over how her new hubby has taken to all of the pooches she has.

“He’s a great guy and, bless his heart, he didn’t have any dogs or any animals at all when he came into this relationship, so he inherited a whole barn full ... Marching with us today, he knows how important that is to me. He lives with a crazy dog lady.”

The Grammy winner said they're a perfect match. “I was like ‘Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle,’” she joked.

The couple splits time between New York — where McLoughlin is a police officer — and Nashville, which suits them just fine. “We have the best of both worlds," Lambert said. "We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.”

Lambert revealed they had gotten hitched back in February. "In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news," she wrote. "I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me," she shared on social media.

The couple has kept things relatively low-key since they walked down the aisle, although the singer did share a photo of McLoughlin on Instagram last month in a slide show of shots featuring dogs going up for adoption.

"Meet Smoke and Bandit!" she wrote. "They showed up at the farm last week and we’re bringing them to #CMAFest to get adopted. No vacancy in our Mutt Motel!"