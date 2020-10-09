Hay there! Miranda Lambert swoons over 'shirtless farm husband' with cute pics

Miranda Lambert knows how to prepare her farm critters for the winter: get her husband Brandon McLoughlin in the fields and start baling hay!

In a sweet collection of videos and photos posted on Instagram Thursday, the two-time Grammy Award winner showed a little behind-the-scenes work at her Tennessee farm outside Nashville (be sure to swipe through to see the whole collection):

"Make hay while the sun shines y’all!," She wrote. "Thanks @t_man_photo and Jerry for gettin the pony’s all fed for the winter #haygirlhay #shirtlessfarmhusband #yourewelcome #farmfresh #johndeeregreen #hayday"

In the pictures, we see Lambert supervising a shirtless McLoughlin lifting the bales while some of the family's rescue dogs look on. One of the videos shows off the gorgeous sun-kissed landscape, as tractors drive across the grass, and the last picture seems to be a selfie of Lambert in a camouflage baseball cap, chewing on a piece of hay just like her ponies will.

Lambert, 36, secretly married retired NYPD police officer McLoughlin, 28, in 2019; previously, she'd been married to "The Voice's" Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015. Lambert and McLoughlin share a nearly 2-year-old stepson from a previous relationship.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin at the 13th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville in 2019. John Shearer / Getty Images

Their farm is 400 acres strong, with three residences, a lake with boathouse, a six-bay garage and lighted walking trails through a woods that leads to a pavilion with 60 seats for private concerts, according to Variety. It reportedly cost Lambert $3.4 million when she purchased it back in 2016.

"He loves to clean ... it has really come in handy," she told Taste of Country Nights in July about McLoughlin. "We're pretty much newlyweds since we’ve only been married a year-and-a-half but we've already survived a pandemic so I think we're golden."

She echoed that same sentiment during an interview with New York's Country 94.7, where she said, "If newlyweds can survive a pandemic then I think we're good, you know? It's a good test."