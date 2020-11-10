Miranda Lambert's husband celebrates her birthday with loving photos and message

Miranda Lambert received the sweetest birthday wish Tuesday from her husband, Brendan McLoughlin!

McLoughlin posted a lovely collection of photos featuring himself and the country superstar, 37, on Instagram, with an even lovelier message attached (be sure to swipe to see the whole collection):

"Would love to just wish a happy birthday to my amazing wife," he wrote in the caption. "Not only am I thankful, but I am so proud to be able to call you my wife. You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met. The amount of rescue dogs we have says it all. You go above and beyond to make sure those around you are always happy. The list is endless of all the reasons why I love you, but there’s one that holds a special place. It is how you stay true to who you are. No matter what hurdles life has thrown in the way, you have always stayed true to your heart and that says more than you will ever know. I love you and I hope you have such an amazing birthday."

The photos feature Lambert and McLoughlin side by side with a beautiful vista behind them; Lambert offering up a drink and taking a sip from a coconut; and Lambert surrounded by their pack of rescue pups.

Lambert and McLoughlin, 29, married in secret in 2019; previously, she and "The Voice" star Blake Shelton had been married from 2011-15. Lambert is stepmom to McLoughlin's son from a previous relationship.

She hasn't posted any images on social media yet to celebrate her big day. For now, we've got plenty to keep us grinning.

Happy birthday, Miranda!