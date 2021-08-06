Miranda Lambert's fun new music video is a family affair: 'That made it more special'

Miranda Lambert enlisted her husband, her brothers-in-law and their rippling abs to amp up the summer party vibe in her newest music video.

The clip for the dance remix of her song "Tequila Does" also includes her brother, Luke, who served as a sounding board along with his husband to let the country music star know if she got the party scenes right.

"I was a little nervous because I had never done anything like that, so I sent it to my brother Luke, his husband Marc and all of their friends, because that is their vibe — they are dancers, they go to clubs... and I was like, 'How is this, tell me the honest truth because if you hate it, it goes away forever,'" the country star told GLAAD in a video interview on their YouTube channel. "He said 'I love this and you should put it out!' So it gave me the confidence, they totally pushed me over the edge!"

She shared a photo on Instagram of her with Luke on the set of the video along with a host of other moments of fun with her friends and his LGBTQ friends. It's the first dance remix of any of her songs in her career.

"Tequila does video shoot BTS 🎥We had lots of fun and drank lots of Tequila!" Lambert, 37, wrote.

The video includes her shirtless husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and his two brothers, K.C. and Patrick, who are hanging out at the party in their bathing suits as well. McLoughlin shares a kiss on the dance floor with Lambert as the party goes on around them.

"They literally asked me what to wear and I said, 'Not a lot! If you've got it, flaunt it!'" Lambert told GLAAD. "I was worried about my brothers in law — I was like do you think Patrick and Casey will come and do this? But it was a lot of family and that made it more fun and more special.

"It was coming together with Brendan's brothers, my brother and his LGBTQ family, and I also feel like as a country artist I get to lift them up and stand on that platform with them, and it makes me so happy! All kinds of kinds were in this video! It makes me really proud and humble."

The McLoughlin brothers, who are from Staten Island, New York, enjoyed their time filming the video on Lambert's 400-acre farm in Tennessee. This is Brendan McLoughlin's second appearance in a Lambert video, as he also popped up last year in the one for her song "Settling Down."

"When your cowgirl ropes you in for another video you call in your brothers for backup," McLoughlin wrote on Instagram.

Lambert also wanted the video to double as a message of support for her brother and the LGBTQ community.

"I do think we are in a moment of change and I have so much to learn," she said. "I am always sensitive, I always call my brother because I want to make sure I say the right things...I know I am uneducated, but I am full of love.

"Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people, it has me learning and figuring out how I can be a part of the change and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years. I don't see why those worlds can't mesh. I speak up about things I care about! If I can be a part of this change in any way... I always want to do that."

Miranda Lambert and her brother Luke Lambert at the 46th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 3, 2011. Denise Truscello / WireImage

The "Gunpowder & Lead" singer also reflected on when her brother came out to their family.

"For a family, you all go through that together, you support in whatever way you can," she said. "It is a journey. We have come a long way from him struggling and figuring that out to now being in this video with me. It's been a really cool sibling bonding for us, and for our family.

"It's not an easy road all of the time, so this whole process of being with Luke and all of his friends, they come to my shows and they teach me a lot. More importantly, it is being with great people and loving them, no matter what shape, size, color or anything!"