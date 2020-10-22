When Miranda Lambert was looking for someone to play her love interest in her new music video, she had the perfect man in mind: her husband, Brandon McLoughlin.

The retired NYPD police officer, 28, gladly stepped up to the plate for his country singer wife and their chemistry is on full display in the romantic video for her song "Settling Down."

As the song starts, Lambert is sitting by a lake writing in her journal, with her guitar by her side. She suddenly sees McLoughlin fishing on a dock and their eyes lock.

Soon, the two are cuddling in a hammock and holding hands while walking in the woods. At one point, the couple even appear in the kitchen, with Lambert's dog making a sweet appearance.

During an interview for New York Country 94.7's podcast "Kelly Ford in the Morning," the 36-year-old said the video has special meaning for her for multiple reasons.

"I've never had a video in 18 years in the business with a love interest so it's kind of funny that my husband is my first one," she said.

When Lambert realized that her husband checked off all her requirements for an on-screen love interest, she quickly enlisted him.

"I'm like you're cute, you're here and you're free," she joked.

All kidding aside, the singer is pretty proud of her hubby and loves how the video turned out.

"It was fun, he did such a great job. And my little dog's in it and my ponies and it's at my magical happy place an hour from Nashville," she said, adding that the location was a nice, safe spot to film.

The couple's chemistry is apparent. Miranda Lambert/ Youtube

Earlier this month, Lambert shared a sweet collection of videos and photos that show her shirtless husband lifting bales of hay on her Tennessee farm.

"Make hay while the sun shines y’all!," She wrote. "Thanks @t_man_photo and Jerry for gettin the pony’s all fed for the winter #haygirlhay #shirtlessfarmhusband #yourewelcome #farmfresh #johndeeregreen #hayday"